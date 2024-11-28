DGP conference: Odisha Police on high alert, aware of all possible security threats

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha Police has made extensive security arrangements to tackle any potential threats ahead of the three-day All India DGP/IGP conference beginning here on Friday.

The national conference is scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries, officials said.

In response to queries about a purported threat issued by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to disrupt the meet, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar told PTI, "We are aware of all the threats and have made extensive security arrangements. We will ensure that no untoward incidents take place." On the specifics of security measures, Kumar said around 80 platoons (1 platoon consists of 30 personnel) of Odisha Police, along with 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), including CRPF and BSF personnel, have been deployed at key locations.

"The meeting venue and other important places are secured with three-tier security, while the Prime Minister will have a four-layer security setup, with the SPG handling internal security," he said.

Given the perceived threat level, Kumar explained that specially trained police officers have been deployed to manage security.

"Traffic management is also a top priority to prevent public inconvenience during the conference. A DG-rank officer will oversee traffic, assisted by two SP-rank officers, to ensure smooth flow," he added.

The ADG emphasized that all venues, accommodations, and roads have been thoroughly sanitised. "Precautionary measures have been implemented, including checks on food and other items to ensure security," he said.

Both plainclothes and uniformed officers will be monitoring the movement of any suspicious individuals or objects. Security personnel will be stationed at all critical points throughout the city, Kumar added.

Special security arrangements have also been made for the Prime Minister’s visit near the airport, including frisking, checks, and other necessary security procedures. "We are ensuring foolproof security for all events related to the Prime Minister's visit," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 4:15 pm on Friday, before heading to the BJP office for a meeting. From there, he will proceed to Raj Bhawan.

Though initially planned, the PM's roadshow from the airport has been cancelled.

Modi will attend the DGP conference on November 30 and December 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive on Friday to chair the meeting.

Meanwhile, delegates for the conference have started arriving in Bhubaneswar, and all are expected to be in place by Thursday, a senior official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB