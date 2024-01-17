DGP, GoC 16 Corps review security preparedness in Jammu region

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain and General Officer Commanding (GoC) 16 Corps Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva on Wednesday night reviewed the security preparedness in the Jammu region, officials said.

The high-level security review took place in view of the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Republic Day.

Both officers reviewed security situation and operational preparedness in the Jammu region in the meeting held at the police headquarters here, the officials said.

Senior officers of police, Army and sister agencies attended the meeting. During the meeting, a quick review of the overall security scenario of the Jammu region including the emerging challenges were analysed and responses were discussed, they said. PTI AB CK