DGP, GOC discuss Kashmir security situation

Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and General Officer Commanding of Army's 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday discussed measures to counter the new tactics adopted by Pakistan to push drugs, arms and terrorists into the valley.

Advertisment

Lt Gen Ghai called on Singh at the latter's office in police headquarters here.

"During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed," a police spokesman said after the meeting. The DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects relating to the prevailing security scenario of the valley, the spokesman said.

Singh lauded the synergy among different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it. The officers stressed the need for sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists. PTI MIJ CK