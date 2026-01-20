National

DGP Prabhat reviews security preparedness in JK's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario and operational preparedness in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prabhat chaired a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office (DPO), Ganderbal to assess the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness of the district, a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the DGP reviewed law and order management, counter-terrorism preparedness, crime control measures, and security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations.

Prabhat stressed heightened alertness, foolproof security planning, intensified area domination, and robust intelligence-based operations to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations.

Addressing the officers, the DGP directed them to deal firmly and decisively with anti-national elements who pose a threat to public safety, peace, and tranquility.

He also stressed zero tolerance towards activities inimical to national security and urged officers to intensify operations against such elements while maintaining a people-friendly approach.

The DGP lauded the efforts of Ganderbal Police and exhorted them to continue working with dedication, professionalism and commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure a secure environment for the citizens, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ NB NB