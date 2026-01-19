DGP Prabhat reviews security situation in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations later this month.

The officer chaired a general security review meeting at the Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir in preparation for Republic Day-2026 celebrations, a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior officers of J&K Police, Intelligence agencies, army, CAPFs and other sister concern agencies.

"At the outset of the meeting, participating officers briefed the DGP on the intelligence inputs, security measures and preparedness plans, outlining steps to strengthen security, safeguard public spaces, and ensure the smooth conduct of the event at all the designated places in the valley," the spokesperson said.

He said the DGP assigned specific responsibilities with strict instructions for precise execution.

"Key areas discussed included crowd management, traffic regulation, intelligence inputs, strategic deployment of forces, and protection of vulnerable targets," he added.

The spokesperson said the DGP emphasised the need for foolproof security arrangements and directed district heads to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of misinformation impacting public safety and order.

Prabhat also instructed officers to intensify surveillance of anti-national elements and enhance area domination. The Traffic Wing was directed to formulate an effective traffic plan to ensure smooth movement of public and protected persons, the spokesperson said.

Security arrangements for highways, laterals, railway tracks, and stations across the Valley were also reviewed. SSP Security Kashmir was directed to implement security plan at the main venue taking into account all security concerns, he added. PTI MIJ NB NB