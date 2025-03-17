DGP-rank officer questioned in gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao

Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao was questioned on Monday in connection with the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao, sources said.

His statement was recorded by the investigating team led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, they added.

"The report is likely to be submitted to the Karnataka government within the next two days. The government had instructed the committee to submit it within a week," a source said.

On March 10, the Karnataka government had appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Ranya's alleged gold smuggling activities.

A day earlier, the state had placed the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave.

An IPS officer, Rao was serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Following this, searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stated in a press release. PTI AMP SSK ROH