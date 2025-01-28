DGP reviews operational preparedness in Reasi-Ramban sector in J-K

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday conducted an extensive review of the operational preparedness in the Reasi and Ramban districts, a police spokesman said.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and other senior officers, Prabhat visited multiple forward operating bases, ensuring that the forces were adequately prepared and equipped to handle any potential security challenges, the spokesman said.

He added that the primary objective of the visit was to assess the security arrangements and operational readiness of various security forces deployed across the hilly region.

"The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security measures in view of the strategic importance of the area," the spokesman said, adding that the DGP received a detailed briefing regarding the existing security setup, challenges, and countermeasures.

The police chief also interacted with officers of security forces and stressed the importance of total operational coordination and efficient resource utilization, the spokesman said.

He further mentioned that the DGP also took the opportunity to engage with Special Operations Group personnel, discussing strategies and the way forward. PTI TAS TAS ARD ARD