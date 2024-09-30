DGP RR Swain criminalised thoughts, weaponised policing: PDP youth president Waheed Para

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) PDP youth president Waheed Para accused Director General of Police R R Swain, who retired on Monday, of destroying lives by "criminalising thoughts and weaponising policing".

Swain is a 1991-batch IPS officer.

Para, who was in jail for nearly two years in terror-related cases, claimed that he was subjected to torture under the orders of Swain.

In a post on X, Para said, "I remember the darkness of the cells and the freezing temperatures I endured under your orders' just like thousands of others. You shattered homes, ruined careers, and profiled young people, bothering own citizens for your communal mindset," he said.

"A famous quote once thrown at us by fellow Kashmiris is now aimed at outgoing DGP RR Swain: 'How do you sleep at night?' You criminalised thoughts, weaponised policing, and destroyed lives for your rise," Para wrote.

Para said Swain's tactics had served the interests of Pakistan more than that of India.

"Your power could have uplifted, but instead, you fueled division, serving Pakistan's interests more than India's by inventing enemies for your promotions. We pray none of your children face the same. How do you live with that?" Para added. PTI MIJ HIG