DGP, senior cops discuss ways to keep Haryana crime-free

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday held a high-level review meeting with senior police officers with an aim to make the state safe and crime-free.

Top police officers from across the state joined the meeting through video-conferencing from police headquarters in Panchkula, according to an official statement.

Extensive discussions were held on issues such as crime prevention, vigilant monitoring of terrorist activities, strategy for drug-free Haryana campaign, action against illegal immigration, control of vehicle theft, training and capacity building of police personnel, and effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

During the meeting, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur emphasized that preventing road accidents should be a top priority.

He instructed the officers to identify the root cause of accidents and take concrete preventive steps. Illegal road cuts that often lead to fatal accidents must be closed and strict action must be ensured in cases of drunken-driving and over-speeding, he said.

Describing motor vehicle theft as a major challenge, the DGP stated that special teams should be formed to strengthen surveillance and review mechanisms.

Swift action must be taken to identify criminals and enable effective control over gang-based crimes, he said, emphasising that officers should study the pattern of vehicle thefts and make efforts to increase recovery rates.

Highlighting the need to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against heinous crimes, DGP Kapur stated that such cases must be promptly brought to his notice.

Special vigilance should be maintained in the border districts and CCTV cameras installed at public places must remain fully functional, he directed.

Stressing that training is the key to effective policing, the DGP said regular training should be conducted in all districts on weapons handling, control techniques and real-life scenarios.

He also emphasised the formation of dedicated SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) teams in each district.

During the meeting, O P Singh, Director General of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, called for the intensification of sports activities to keep youth away from drugs and emphasised the need for united efforts at all levels to dismantle the drug network. PTI SUN RUK RUK