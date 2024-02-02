DGP Swain calls for strict action against drug traffickers in J-K

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain has called for a strict and well-planned action against the criminals involved in drug peddling in the Union Territory.

Advertisment

“The (narcotic) trade is extremely dangerous, as it not only destroys the younger generation but also being used to generate funds to support terrorist activities,” Swain said, addressing a monthly crime review meeting here on Thursday.

He directed the officers to take strict and well-planned action against the criminals involved in the drug trade.

The DGP also directed them to maintain the record of drug peddlers as well as of drug consumers so that action is initiated in a more comprehensive manner, a police spokesperson said.

Advertisment

Swain impressed upon the officers to make a ‘master list’ of repeatedly offending vehicles and also directed for indexing of drivers and vehicles found involved in transportation of drugs.

He stressed on the classification of victims, peddlers and dealers and impressed upon the officers to look forward and background linkages benefiting from the past experiences.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said several crucial aspects of improving the investigation and disposal of crime cases particularly drugs and bovine smuggling were deliberated upon.

Advertisment

“The crime picture of a district or zone should highlight the rate of disposal and quality of disposal of the crime cases registered, and to improve the efficiency of crime disposal, we must create a comprehensive, up-to-date and accurate database of the criminals,” the DGP said.

“A robust crime case database will help in utilising the data for investigations,” Swain said.

The DGP directed the officers to take strict action against bovine smugglers, as the trade is often associated with various other unlawful activities including transportation of criminals and unlawful material.

“Strict action must be initiated against the vehicle owners whose vehicles are repeatedly used for the trade,” he said.

As an added incentive to motivate the officers, the DGP announced that those who demonstrate exceptional performance in the investigations would be rewarded as best district and best police station. PTI TAS NB