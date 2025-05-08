DGP tightens security of Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, May 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the state in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', and tightened the protection for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

DGP also reviewed the security of various regions with a focus on people's lives, and institutions apart from VIP protection.

"Current situation and required actions were reviewed by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, intelligence chief Mahesh Chandra Laddha, and other senior officials. DGP issued instructions for strict measures concerning Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's security," a government source told PTI.

The DGP directed police officials to implement the Chief Minister’s security protocols without any deviation.

District Superintendents of Police were directed to pay special attention to rules and special arrangements to be followed when the Chief Minister enters public gatherings.

When officials appraised CM of issues in his security, he asked them to implement necessary security measures in such a way that common people and party workers do not face inconvenience.

However, the number of personnel in the Chief Minister’s security will not increase, but security protocols will be strictly enforced, the sources added. PTI STH ADB