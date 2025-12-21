DGP visits crime branch headquarters in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Sunday visited the Crime Branch headquarters here and reviewed the functioning of the department.

The police chief inspected all wings housed in the Crime Branch Complex and held a meeting attended by senior officers including Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch and Security, Sujit Kumar, DIG Crime Branch Abdul Qayoom and other senior officers, the police said.

A power-point presentation was presented by all the wings of the Crime Branch about the functioning and achievements of Crime Branch in disposal of cases during the year 2025 which include both FIRs and complaints, the police said in a statement.

It said the DGP appreciated the overall working of the Crime Branch and gave various directions for further efforts in disposal of cases and complaints and awarded officers of Crime Branch for outstanding performance during the year viz DSPs Vishal Sharma, Albeena Malik, Bhagwan Dass and Jagpal Sharma and inspectors Ashwani Kumar and Gurnam Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti visited District Police Lines (DPL) and PCR Jammu to review the preparedness and implementation plan of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

He chaired a high-level meeting, focusing on the rollout of ERSS-2.0 and improvements over ERSS-1.0, with special emphasis on reducing response time both on ground and on paper through system optimization, the police said.

It said detailed discussions were held on GPS-based accurate vehicle location tracking, Location Based Services (LBS), Emergency Location Service (ELS), and enhanced response mechanisms on Dial 112.

The four core components of ERSS—Emergency Caller Interface, Despatcher, Field Responder and Supervisor were reviewed to ensure real-time coordination, effective supervision and faster dispatch and response, the statement said.

The IGP also visited PCR Jammu, where ERSS-112 is proposed to be operationalised and reviewed existing infrastructure, technical readiness, space availability and logistical preparedness.

Gaps related to manpower, emergency response vehicles, technical support and response-time benchmarks were identified, the police said, adding manpower requirements, deployment of emergency response vehicles, technical equipment and system integration were discussed threadbare to ensure smooth and timely implementation of ERSS-2.0. PTI TAS NB