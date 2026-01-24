DGP warns of action against NSCN(K) cadres involved in abduction of village headman

Dimapur, Jan 23 (PTI) Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has warned of action against NSCN(K) Khango cadres involved in the abduction and assault of a village headman.

He said the police will chase the remaining accused involved in the case if they fail to surrender.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the DGP, who is also a member of Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFMG/CFSB), said movement of cadres of NSCN (Khango) group around the CFSB office had been restricted and that police, to avoid confrontation, negotiated with the group, following which three cadres were handed over in connection with the January 19 abduction of Zhimomi, a village headman.

Sharma reiterated that no faction has the authority to maintain law and order, which rests solely with security forces and law enforcement agencies under the ceasefire ground rules.

The DGP said if there were allegations of illegal activities by any individual, the matter should have been referred to the CFSB for amicable resolution, instead of resorting to unilateral actions such as abduction and violence.

"No faction can summon, abduct, detain or threaten anyone. Supervisory Board offices exist only to maintain peace and prevent misunderstandings," he said, urging all factions to strictly abide by ceasefire ground rules.

Meanwhile, the Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board had on Thursday ordered NSCN(K) Khango to hand over seven cadres identified as prime accused in the case.

Based on a preliminary police enquiry, a criminal case has been registered at Diphupar Police Station, Chümoukedima, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) read with NSR. PTI CORR NBS RG