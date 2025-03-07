Dhaba owner arrested for serving liquor in west Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old dhaba owner for allegedly serving alcohol unlawfully near Moti Nagar in west Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Manik Chandra Mehto, was caught in possession of a substantial quantity of illicit liquor, which was being served illegally at the dhaba.

A constable, on regular patrolling duty in the Moti Nagar Market, received a tip-off about the illegal activity, leading to a raid at the establishment, an officer said.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.