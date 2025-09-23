'Dhaba' owner shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Sep 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old roadside eatery owner was shot dead by three unidentified customers in the Sahnewal area here, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh said the incident occurred on Monday night after a dispute over the bill arose.

The situation escalated into a heated exchange, culminating in one of the accused firing a fatal shot at the 'dhaba' owner, police said. The accused managed to flee.

The police officer said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to trace the accused.

The victim's body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, police added.