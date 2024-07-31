Dhairyasheel Mane appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in Lok Sabha

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Two-time MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena's parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, said a meeting was held in Delhi on June 7 under his chairmanship.

"In the same meeting Lok Sabha MP Dhariyasheel Mane was unanimously selected and appointed as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha," the letter dated July 25 said.

Mane was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hatkanangale constituency in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra.

Shinde's son and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was appointed the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party last month. PTI PR NP