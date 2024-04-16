Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil files nomination from Madha LS seat as NCP (SP) candidate

Solapur, April 16 (PTI) Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, who quit the BJP and joined the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) recently, filed his nomination for the Madha Lok Sabha seat in Solapur district of Maharashtra as a candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led party on Tuesday.
Mohite-Patil joined the NCP (SP) on Sunday, a couple of days after quitting the ruling saffron party. He was immediately fielded as a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from Madha constituency.
"People from Madha Lok Sabha seat have shown trust in me and their blessings are with me. I took the blessings from the elderly members in my family. People of my constituency are with me and I am confident of winning the upcoming polls," Mohite-Patil said on Tuesday.
Ranjit Naik-Nimbalkar, the sitting BJP MP whom the party has fielded again, also filed his nomination in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Elections to Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. Madha will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.
Mohite-Patil, a former BJP district general secretary is the nephew of Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, an influential leader from Solapur district and former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. PTI COR NP