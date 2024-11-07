Dhami announces council for non resident Uttarakhandis

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) A council for non-resident Uttarakhandis will be set up in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Thursday.

The chief minister made the announcement at the inauguration of Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan for non-resident citizens.

Talking about the strong emotional attachment non-residents have with Uttarakhand, he said a council would shortly be set up for them.

A dedicated website is also being prepared to address their problems and provide all information related to the state, he said.

People from Uttarakhand living outside the state have distinguished themselves in different walks of life but have not given up their roots and cultural identity, Dhami said.

"They might be occupying important positions in different parts of the country but they have kept their distinct culture alive," he added.

They never leave the language, culture and traditions of Uttarakhand, he said.

Naming Uttarakhandis who made a name for themselves outside the state, Dhami mentioned National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and his predecessor General Vipin Rawat and said they did not snap ties with their roots despite their great achievements.

The conference will give migrant Uttarakhandis an opportunity to interact with each other and think what they can do for their state, the chief minister said.

Tourism, science and technology are sectors in which so much can be done in Uttarakhand, he said.

Ideas and suggestions that emerge from the conference will be studied and policies framed accordingly, Dhami said.

The chief minister also released the logo of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee year on the occasion. PTI ALM ALM SZM