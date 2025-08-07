Dhami announces financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for two landslide victims of Pauri

Pauri, Aug 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Thursday visited landslide-hit Buransi in Pauri district and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of two sisters killed in the village.

He also announced an assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh to 15 people whose houses were completely damaged in the landslide which occurred early on Wednesday.

The two women were killed and five people of Nepali origin went missing in two separate incidents caused by heavy overnight rains in the district on Wednesday.

According to information received from the District Disaster Management Office of Pauri, a house collapsed due to a landslide early on Wednesday morning amid heavy rains in the remote village of Buransi in Pabau block, killing the two sisters in their sleep.

Villagers somehow pulled out their bodies from the debris.

The two sisters also married in the same village.

They have been identified as Asha Devi (55) and Vimla Devi (58).

The second incident took place around 7 am on Wednesday in Bankura village of Thalisain block of the district where five road construction workers of Nepali origin went missing after being swept away by rubble in a rain-fed drain, Pauri District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said.

Four others injured in the incident are being treated at the hospital, she said.

A local Neeraj Dhoundiyal said that these labourers had built huts on the banks of the rain-fed drain.

The missing include three members of the same family, who have been identified as Narendra Bahadur (40), his wife Sandhya Devi (35) and their one and a half year old son Roman. The names of two other people have been given as Amrita Parihar (21) and Vimal (21). PTI COR ALM ZMN