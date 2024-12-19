Dhami asks officials to make Uttarakhand Niwas available also to general public

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday asked officials to make 'Uttarakhand Niwas', the newly constructed state guest house in New Delhi, available also to the general public.

The chief minister has asked the officials to immediately amend the government order issued for room reservation in Uttarakhand Niwas and make it available also to common citizens of the state.

The chief minister's instructions follow reports on the social media that only VIPs will be able to stay in Uttarakhand Niwas built at a cost of more than Rs 120 crore.

Taking cognisance of the news published in this regard, the chief minister said, "The government order issued for room reservation in Uttarakhand Niwas should be immediately amended and arrangements should be made so that the common man of Uttarakhand can also get a room there on the basis of availability." Dhami also directed to re-fix the rates.

Built in Chanakyapuri, the Uttarakhand Niwas was inaugurated by the chief minister last month. PTI ALM ALM KSS KSS