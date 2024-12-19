Advertisment
National

Dhami asks Tourism Department to formulate destination wedding policy within four weeks

NewsDrum Desk
Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department to formulate a 'destination wedding’ policy within four weeks.

During the meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board in Dehradun, Dhami asked the officials to formulate a policy to develop wedding destinations in the state.

The chief minister directed officials to idetify sites and focus on the development of infrastructure facilities there. PTI DPT NB MNK MNK

