Dhami asks Uttarakhand officials to make anti-conversion law more stringent

Dehradun, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed concern over recent incidents of attempted conversions in the state and asked officials to make the anti-conversion law more stringent.

Proper counselling and guidance should be provided to people caught in the trap of elements indulging in conversion, Dhami said at a meeting held with senior officials at the secretariat.

"In view of recent incidents, immediate steps should be taken to make the anti-conversion law more stringent, " he said.

In a joint effort, the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police recently arrested six individuals linked to the Chhangur gang, an international religious conversion racket operating out of Pakistan and Dubai.

Noting that Operation Kalanemi -- targeting people impersonating saints, cheating the public and defaming Sanatan -- which was launched earlier this month, has been successful in curbing such elements.

He said the campaign, which is aimed at people hurting the image of Sanatan, needs to be carried forward.

He said an SIT should be constituted at the state police headquarters level to monitor the campaign.

"Uttarakhand is a border state as well as the sacred land of Sanatan. Therefore, any attempt to change its demography should strictly be thwarted," he said, asking the police to keep an eye on such suspicious activities.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, amended in 2022, prohibits religious conversion through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or any fraudulent means.

It is a cognisable and non-bailable offence, punishable by imprisonment of three to ten years and a fine of at least Rs 50,000. Additionally, the court may order the accused to pay compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the victim.