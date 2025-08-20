Dhami condemns attack on Delhi CM, calls it ‘assault on democracy’

Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a "Jan Sunwai" programme, terming it as an “assault on democracy”.

In a post on social media, Dhami said, “The attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public hearing is not just an attack on her but on the entire democratic system.” Such an act is not only condemnable but also unacceptable, Dhami said, adding that the culprits must face the strictest possible action.

Gupta was attacked at her camp office by 41-year-old Rajesh Sakaria, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot city. According to sources, the man has a history of criminal activities and was earlier booked by Gujarat Police in five cases.

The chief minister’s office termed the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". Delhi Police has registered an FIR of attempt to murder in connection with the incident. PTI DPT RHL