Dhami congratulates Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor

Dehradun, May 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday congratulated the Indian armed forces for carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Dhami said in a post that it was India's retaliation against "Atankistan", a reference to Pakistan.

In another post which began with a couplet in Sanskrit, he said," Shaurya Tejah Sanyamasch, yatra Bharatsainikah. Vijayam teshu nityam syat, jayatu Bharat Mata (wherever there are Indian armed forces, there is valour, strength and discipline. May they always be triumphant - victory be to Mother India).

Dhami also translated the couplet in Hindi.