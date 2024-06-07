Dhami congratulates Modi on being elected leader of NDA

Dehradun, Jun 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday congratulated Narendra Modi on being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

"On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, hearty congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader Shri @narendramodi ji on being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party," Dhami said in a post on X.

Both India's self-respect and its respect on the global stage has increased unprecedentedly under Modi's leadership over the last ten years, he said.

Dhami said India is going to become the third strongest economy in the world in Modi's third term.

"Certainly, with your foresight, the country will move forward rapidly on the path of development and achieve the vision of a developed India," he said.

Dhami said Modi has also taken many revolutionary decisions in national interest, as a result of which the path has been paved for upliftment and empowerment of youth, women and the elderly. PTI ALM AS AS