Dhami directs officials to send ex-gratia payment within 72 hours of death

Dehradun, Aug 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials that ex-gratia should be sent within 72 hours after the death of a person in a natural disaster.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman held a meeting with all district magistrates here and conveyed the instructions of the chief minister.

Suman said if there is some delay in ex-gratia payment, then the amount should still reach the victim's dependents within a week.

He also directed the DMs to assess the damage caused so far during the monsoon and send a detailed report to the government as soon as possible so that a proposal can be sent to the cental government to get additional funds.

Suman said that soon a seven-member team of the central government will be visiting the state to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the state.

He instructed the district magistrates to make all preparations in advance so that the damage caused due to the rains can be presented before the team. PTI DPT NB SKY SKY