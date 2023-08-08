Dhami distributes Rajya Stree Shakti, Anganwadi Karyakatri awards

Dehradun, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday honoured 14 women with the Rajya Stree Shakti Tilu Rauteli Awards and 35 with the Anganwadi Karyakatri Awards for commendable work in their respective fields.

A cash reward of Rs 51,000 was transferred digitally to the bank accounts of all the awardees, officials said. The amount has increased from Rs 31000 (Tilu Rauteli) and Rs 21000 (Anganwadi Karyakatri) earlier.

The awards are given every year on August 8, the birth anniversary of Tilu Rauteli.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami congratulated the awardees, saying he felt proud of their achievements.

Describing Tilu Rauteli as the Jhansi Ki Rani of Uttarakhand, Dhami said from the age of 15 to 22, she fought as many as seven wars and defeated all her enemies.

Tilu Rauteli or Tilottama Devi was a legendary warrior of the 17th century from Uttarakhand who fought bravely against Kantyoor invaders.

Dhami also praised women for making their mark in different fields and said they made the biggest contribution to the movement for statehood for Uttarakhand.

"Women no longer lag behind men. They have proved themselves in different fields, be it home or the battlefield, politics or cinema, science or agriculture. They are steering the rural economy in Uttarakhand by working in the small industry sector through self-help groups," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have been empowered in all fields, Dhami said. PTI ALM RHL