Dhami hails RSS for its role in cultural renaissance during special Assembly session

Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday praised the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) describing it as a force behind India's cultural renaissance and national consciousness.

Speaking in a special session of the state Assembly held to mark the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand's formation, Dhami said the year also coincides with the centenary of the Sangh's establishment.

"Through its 100-year journey of austerity, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has unleashed a divine stream of cultural renaissance, social harmony, self-respect, and patriotic service in India, which has ignited the eternal flame of national consciousness in every corner of the country," the chief minister said.

He said India, which once suffered from a "slave mentality", now takes pride in its cultural values, scientific outlook, and traditions – an awakening he credited to the Sangh’s dedication and discipline.

Concluding his speech, Dhami quoted lines from a song sung in RSS shakhas, "These turbulent waves will not deter us from our path. We will keep steering the boat, and our destination will come, it will come…"