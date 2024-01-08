Dhami holds roadshow in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Jan 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a roadshow here besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 291 crore.

The renovation, uplift and restoration of the Tiloth Power House at an estimated cost of Rs 189 crore was among the projects inaugurated on Monday for the district.

The chief minister held the roadshow on the occasion of Didi-Bhuli Mahotsav, a festival celebrating women's empowerment.

Scores of BJP supporters lined the route of the roadshow and showered flowers on Dhami as he waved to them standing on a vehicle decorated with marigold garlands and assorted flowers.

After reaching the Mahotsav venue at Ramlila ground, he spun spools of wool on the spinning wheel brought to the venue by the women SHGs as part of an exhibition of local products to create a market for local products.

The chief minister reminded people of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration from Kedarnath that the third decade of the 21st century belonged to Uttarakhand and asked them to work collectively to achieve the goal set by the PM and realise his vision. PTI COR ALM RHL