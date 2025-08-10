Dhami inaugurates model Sanskrit villages in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Aug 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated 13 model Sanskrit villages, one each in every district of Uttarakhand.

Speaking at a programme held in the Bhogpur village of Dehradun, Dhami said the state government will establish primary Sanskrit schools besides constructing Sanskrit buildings in all such model villages.

Describing Sanskrit as 'devvani' (language of God), the chief minister said Uttarakhand is the first state to take an initiative like this. The concept of model Sanskrit villages (Adarsh Sanskrit Gram) is born out of a vision to make Sanskrit a popular medium of communication, he said. "In Adarsh Sanskrit Gram, people will use Sanskrit in their daily lives, so that devvani can once again become a part of our speech, conduct and dialogue," he said.

The Uttarakhand government is providing special scholarships to promote Sanskrit education in the schools of the state. Students who have excelled in Sanskrit are being honoured with Sanskrit Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana. Various programmes like All India Research Conference, All India Astrology Conference, All India Veda Conference are being organised through Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy, Haridwar for the promotion of Sanskrit.

The state government had announced developing model Sanskrit villages in the state in February this year. Sanskrit is the second official language of the state after Hindi.

Villages developed as Adarsh Sanskrit Gram include Bhogpur in Dehradun, Mukhem in Tehri Garhwal, Kotgaon in Uttarkashi, Bainji in Rudraprayag, Dimmar in Chamoli, Goda in Pauri Garhwal, Urg village in Pithoragarh, Janti Pandekota in Almora, Sheri in Bageshwar, Kharkkarki in Champawat, Noorpur Panjhanhedi in Haridwar, Pandey in Nainital and Nagla Tarai in the Udham Singh Nagar district. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK