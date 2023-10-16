Dhami leaves for Dubai to invite investors for Global Investors Summit

Dehradun, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday left for Dubai to invite investors for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December.

Dhami, in a post on X, said that Uttarakhand is becoming a centre of investment due to the efforts of our ‘double engine’ government.

"With the blessings of gods and goddesses of Devbhoomi and the affection of the people, I am leaving for Dubai to invite foreign industrialists and NRIs to invest in Uttarakhand under the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023'," Dhami said in a post on X.

“Today, Uttarakhand is becoming the focal point of investment due to the efforts of our ‘double engine’ government under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with Indian industrial groups, industrialists from abroad will also come to invest here, which will create more employment opportunities and give unprecedented pace to the development of Uttarakhand," Dhami added.

Earlier, the chief minister had visited England in September to invite foreign investors.