Dhami meets Mandaviya, seeks funds for sports infrastructure projects

Dehradun, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi and sought funds for the construction of a high-altitude sports centre and a multipurpose sports hall in each development block of the state, an official release issued here said.

Dhami also apprised Mandaviya about the preparations being made in Uttarakhand for the upcoming National Games.

More than 10,000 players from across India will participate in the games that will be held from January 28 to February 14. Sports infrastructure is being developed in the state to provide world-class facilities to players, Dhami told Mandaviya.

Organising the National Games will develop sports culture in Uttarakhand, Dhami said.

The chief minister requested Mandaviya to approve the required funds for the construction of a high-altitude sports centre at Dinapani in Almora district and for building a multipurpose sports hall in each development block to provide high-level training to players, according to the release.

He urged the Centre to clear an earlier proposal for operating an ice skating rink on the Maharana Pratap Sports College campus here and sought funds for upgrading the government-run Adventure Training Centre in Tehri district's Shivpuri.

He also sought financial assistance for the construction of an indoor artificial rock climbing wall on the land of Women's Sports College in Champawat district, the release said.

Mandaviya said the Centre will provide all possible support for the development of sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand.