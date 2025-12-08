Dhami offers condolences to Goa fire victims' kin

Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his condolences to the kin of 25 people, including nine from the state, who died in a fire at a club in Goa.

Dhami directed officials to coordinate with the Goa administration to ensure all possible assistance to the affected families.

A fire at a nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 people.

The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Five injured were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).