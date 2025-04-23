Uttarakhand CM offers tribute to victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Dehradun: A two-minute silence was observed on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting chaired by Dhami and attended by senior officials, including Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary to CM Shailesh Baghauli and Secretary (housing and energy) R Meenakshi Sundaram was held at the the chief minister's official residence.

Conveying his deep condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the attack, Dhami said, "My deep condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand. This cowardly attack is not only an attack on innocent people but also on the culture, peace and values of humanity of our country. "

"The attempts by terrorists to disturb Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed. A befitting reply will be given to this misdeed and the culprits will not be spared," he said.

Yoga guru Ramdev also condemned the attack, terming it as the most barbaric incident in the history of independent India targeting Hindus.

Alleging a conspiracy by Pakistan behind it to incite a civil war in the country, Ramdev asserted that the terrorists will not succeed in their intentions.

"Pakistan is behind the terrorist attack and anti-India people are funding the terrorists," he said.

Ramdev demanded demolition of the terror camps in Pakistan and merger of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

"The Pahalgam terrorist incident is the biggest and most barbaric incident in the history of independent India targeting Hindus. There is a conspiracy behind this incident to incite a civil war. The intention of the terrorists is to create mutual hatred among the people of the country and to cause bloodshed. But they will not succeed in their intentions, "Ramdev said.

"The terrorist camps in Pakistan should be demolished and the PoK should be merged with India soon," he said.