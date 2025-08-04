Dhami orders legal action against people fraudulently obtaining Aadhaar, voter cards

Dehradun, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday asked all district magistrates to take strict legal action against people who have illegally obtained civic identification documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar and voter IDs and also against those involved in their fraudulent issuance.

At a meeting held with the DMs through video conferencing, Dhami also asked them to ensure that the removal of illegal encroachments in their respective districts continues and regular action is taken under 'Operation Kalanemi' against those who mislead the public in the name of faith.

Operation Kalanemi, which was launched by the state government last month, targets people impersonating as sadhus to cheat the public.

He said legal action must be taken against people who have obtained ration cards, Aadhaar cards, voter cards, Ayushman cards and other such documents in an inauthentic way.

Those involved in making these cards should also be brought to book, he said.

The DMs were also directed to regularly inspect government hospitals in their respective districts to check the availability of medicines, the presence of doctors, the condition of equipment and cleanliness and hygiene.

The chief minister said that he will also conduct surprise inspections of hospitals from time to time.

He asked the DMs to expedite work related to infrastructure development after the rains.

Special attention should be paid to the quality of work and timeliness in the construction of roads, bridges and drains, Dhami said.

The flagship schemes of the state and central government should be reviewed regularly, he said.

Use of indigenous products should be given priority in all government offices of the state and the general public should also be motivated to use them, he said.

Public awareness campaigns should be conducted. Regular efforts should be made towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local', he said. PTI ALM RT