Dhami orders magisterial inquiry into panchayat poll violence, two cops to be transferred

Dehradun, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed a magisterial inquiry into the recent alleged acts of violence during the panchayat polls in Nainital and Betalghat.

Dhami also directed the transfer of two police officers out of Nainital district as he directed that Kumaon Division commissioner will submit an investigation report to the government within 15 days.

He also clarified that a detailed investigation of all the FIRs registered during these incidents will now be done by Crime Branch, CID.

The chief minister's directions come after the Uttarakhand High Court expressed displeasure over the law and order situation in the state and the functioning of the police.

The high court has also directed the home secretary and director general of police to appear on August 22 in connection with a petition on the alleged violence during panchayat polls.

Dhami directed the transfer of Bhawali Circle Officer and Tallital SHO out of Nainital district in view of the firing and other incidents in Betalghat.

The CM said that the state government will not compromise with law and order under any circumstances and strict action will be ensured against the culprits.