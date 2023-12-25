Dhami pays tributes to soldiers killed in J&K

Dehradun, Dec 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid his last respects to the two jawans from Uttarakhand who were killed in a terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhami laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Rifleman Gautam Kumar (28) of Kotdwar and Virendra Singh (33) of Chamoli as they were brought in two coffins to the Jolly Grant Airport.

"The sacrifice made by our soldiers for the defence of the nation will continue to inspire us all," Dhami said.

The chief minister also consoled the bereaved family members of the soldiers and assured them of all support.

The state government stands with them in this hour of grief, he said.

The mortal remains of the two soldiers will be consigned to flames with full military honours in their hometowns later in the day.

Kumar and Singh were among the four soldiers killed when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday. PTI ALM RHL