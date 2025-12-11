Dhami removes Forest Officer in Pauri amid rising incidents of human-wildlife conflict

Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) In view of the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in Pauri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday removed Pauri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Abhimanyu Singh from his post.

During a review of the Forest Department here, the Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately remove Singh from Pauri. He said that effective efforts should be made at the government and administrative levels, along with the Forest Department, to end human-wildlife conflict.

The chief minister said that the Forest Department team should reach the spot within 30 minutes of receiving information about the incident and directed the officials to fix the responsibility of the concerned DFO and Ranger for this.

He also directed the officials to provide escort facilities to school children in wildlife-affected areas, provide immediate financial assistance to the affected people, and clear the bushes around the villages.

Dhami also asked the Forest Department to formulate and present a policy within two weeks for the livelihood of families whose earning member dies in a wildlife conflict.

Calling the protection of people's lives from wild animals the government's primary responsibility, the chief minister emphasised the use of new technology for this purpose.

He said that continuous monitoring should be maintained through cameras in areas sensitive to wildlife.

He also directed the forest personnel to strengthen their communication with the villagers, clear wild bushes around the settlements, and especially make children and women aware of the presence of wild animals.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary of Forests RK Sudhanshu, and the head of the state's Forest Department, Ranjan Kumar Mishra, were present at the meeting.