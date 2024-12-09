Dhami requests IOA to include yoga, climbing in main roster of National Games

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the state government has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to include yoga, mallakhamb, climbing and rafting in the main roster of the upcoming National Games instead of having them just as exhibition sports.

Advertisment

Uttarakhand is hosting the National Games for the first time from January 28 to February 14.

"As per suggestions made by the people of Uttarakhand, we have requested the IOA for inclusion of equestrian, yoga, mallakhamb, karate, powerlifting, speed-climbing and pithufod as complete games at the event. I hope keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of the state, it will be done," Dhami said at a press conference here.

Infrastructure is being readied to host the big event, Dhami said, adding it will be held on a grand scale like the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meetings in Rishikesh and the Global Investors Summit in Dehradun. The National Games' logo, anthem, mascot and jersey will be launched on December 15, he said.

Advertisment

A new experiment is also being done with the National Games this time as it will be conducted on the theme of green games to send a message of environment conservation to the country and the world by giving medals made of e-waste to winning players, using e-buses for the transportation of players, saving power, getting rid of plastic waste and adopting an effective waste management mechanism in general.

Around ten thousand sports persons from across the country are likely to participate in the event, Dhami told reporters after a meeting with officials to review the preparations for the forthcoming event.

There are nearly 50 days left for the event and preparations are going on at a great pace, he said.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the event.

"Inauguration of the National Games by the prime minister is the convention. We have requested him to kick off the event," Dhami said. The chief minister said players from Uttarakhand who win medals at the National Games will be paid an amount equal to their prize money by the state government. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK