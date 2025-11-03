Dhami reviews preparations for silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation

Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI) here on Monday to review preparations for the 25-year anniversary event of the state's formation, which is to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arriving at FRI with officials, Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations and issued necessary instructions.

He conducted a detailed review of the venue, security arrangements, spectator gallery, traffic management, cultural programmes, and welcome preparations.

Asserting that the event symbolises Uttarakhand's 25-year development journey, struggle, and achievements, Dhami said the silver jubilee celebrations in the presence of the prime minister will be a special occasion for the state.

November 9 marks the 25th anniversary of the state's formation. To commemorate the occasion, events are being held across the state from November 1-11. PTI DPT SKY SKY