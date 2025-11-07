Dhami reviews preparations for Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee, Modi to attend main event

Dehradun, Nov 7 (PTI) Preparations are in full swing for the main celebration of Uttarakhand’s Silver Jubilee on November 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI) on Friday to review arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, directing them to complete preparations on time.

Uttarakhand will complete 25 years of statehood on November 9.

The chief minister said, "It is a matter of joy for us that we are entering the Silver Jubilee year of statehood. Our state was created by the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nurturing it." He added, "It is a matter of great fortune for us that the prime minister is coming to attend this Silver Jubilee celebration of our state." Dhami highlighted that the state has achieved many accomplishments over the past 25 years and said it is ready to play a leading role in building a developed India by 2047. PTI DPT HIG HIG