Dhami says Gwaldam-Dewal-Van road to be handed to BRO after Raj Jat Yatra

Gopeshwar, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the process to hand over the Gwaldam-Dewal-Van motor road to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will begin after the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela on Armed Forces Flag Day in Savaad village of Chamoli district, Dhami said the long-pending demand of locals for the road’s transfer to the BRO would be met soon.

He said the move would help improve its quality, maintenance and safety.

The chief minister also announced that the Amar Shaheed Sainik Mela in Savaad would be upgraded to a state fair, fulfilling a long-standing wish of residents and ex-servicemen.

The government had approved two mini stadiums in Talwari, Tharali, and the Lakhi area of Nandanagar to boost sports facilities for children, he said.

Dhami said constructing a road linking Rampur Torti to the Kumaon region was among the government’s priorities.

Recalling his own background, he said coming from a military family and visiting Savaad, which is known as ‘Veerbhoomi’, evoked memories of heroic stories narrated by his father.

He said the state government had taken firm steps to address social challenges such as “love jihad” and “spit jihad” to protect the cultural identity and social harmony of Devbhoomi.

Dhami also said Uttarakhand had become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a historic step towards fulfilling the government's promises. Implementation on the ground, he said, reflects true commitment.