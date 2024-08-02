Dhami seeks EAM's help for safe return of Uttarakhandis stranded in Myanmar

Dehradun, Aug 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of over 24 people of the state who were "forced" into working at call centres in Myanmar.

In his phone call to Jaishankar on Thursday, Dhami said more than 15 men and nine women of Uttarakhand have been "kidnapped and forced" to work at call centers in Myanmar.

Their families are going through trouble and mental agony, he said.

He sought the external affairs minister intervention to expedite the process of their safe return from Myanmar. PTI ALM ALM ANB ANB