Dhami seeks resources from Centre to address human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday requested Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for additional resources and support to tackle the serious challenge of human-wildlife conflict in the state, officials said.

The chief minister discussed the increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state with the Union Minister over the phone, they said.

He informed Yadav that steps are being taken by the forest department and the administration to mitigate this problem.

Dhami told him that the state government is working to strike a balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.

He requested additional resources and support to deal with the serious challenge of human-wildlife conflict.

Dhami expressed his gratitude after Yadav assured him of all possible assistance from the central government and emphasised the scientific management of the problem, modern technology, and a quick relief system.