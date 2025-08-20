Dhami urges Haryana CM to nab killers of Uttarakhand youth

Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday requested his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini to take action against the culprits in the murder of a Uttarakhand youth in Ambala.

The victim, Sahil Bisht, was a resident of Tisariada village in the Ghansali police station area of ​​Tehri district.

Dhami spoke to Saini over the phone and requested him to arrest the culprits of Bisht's murder and ensure the harshest punishment for them.

Saini assured Dhami that the police have been instructed to take immediate action, and the culprits will not be spared at any cost.

Dhami expressed deep condolences to the victim's family and said that the state government is with them in this fight for justice, and all possible assistance will be provided to the family.

Sahil (30), who worked at a hotel in Ambala, was returning home after finishing his duty on the night of August 13, when some unidentified youths allegedly attacked him with a knife with the intention of looting. Sahil died in the attack.

Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah also wrote a letter to Saini in this regard and requested action against the culprits.

Shah said Bisht was the sole breadwinner of his family and requested Saini to provide financial help to his family.

Ghansali MLA Shakti Lal Shah also wrote a letter to the Haryana CM requesting that the culprits be arrested. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ