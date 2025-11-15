Dhami visits ancestral village with mother

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited his ancestral village, Tundi-Baramon, in ​​Pithoragarh district, with his mother on Friday.

During his stay, he met people in the village and offered prayers at the village temple.

Sharing his experience on social media, Dhami said that arriving in the village with his mother "was a very emotional moment for him".

"This is the land where I spent my childhood, went to school for the first time, and where the rich shade of village affection, culture, and traditions shaped my personality." he posted on X.

Dhami said the affectionate blessings of the elders and the immense love of his mother filled his heart with emotions. "Many elders still call me by my childhood name. This feeling of belonging is difficult to describe." The smiles of the children and young people brought back to life all the memories that taught me values ​​and inspired me to move forward, the chief minister said.

"...every face felt like his own, every courtyard was filled with memories, and every step felt like a walk through the streets of his childhood," Dhami said, adding that Tundi-Baramou was not just a village for him, but his roots, values, and identity.

"Your affection is my strength, inspiration, and responsibility. This day will always be etched in my heart. Your love and trust are my greatest assets, which will continue to guide me at every step."