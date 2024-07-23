Dhami welcomes budget for extending financial assistance to disaster-prone U'khand

Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the Union Budget on Tuesday for proposing to extend financial assistance to the state in view of its vulnerability to natural disasters like cloudbursts and landslides.

Presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Uttarakhand too suffered losses due to cloudburst and massive landslides. We will provide assistance to the state for that." The hill state's vulnerability to natural disasters is well-known. Cloudbursts, flashfloods and landslides cause large-scale damage to life and property in Uttarakhand every year.

"On behalf of all the people of the state, heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister and Honourable Finance Minister for announcing a special assistance package for the loss caused by natural calamity in Uttarakhand in the Union Budget 2024-25!" Dhami said in a post on X.

He said despite its adverse geographical conditions, Uttarakhand is continuously progressing on the path of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Through this special package, the damage caused by disasters in the state will not be able to hinder the pace of development of the state," the chief minister said.

He also hailed the budget for announcing three new employment-generation schemes for youngsters, saying these will prove to be a milestone towards the building of a developed India.

Dhami also praised the budget for the steps announced in it to boost agricultural produce and double the income of farmers. PTI ALM RC