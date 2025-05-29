Dhananjay Munde, former minister, attends Vipassana course

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) NCP leader Dhananjay Munde who resigned earlier this year amid outrage over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has been attending a Vipassana meditation course for the last eight days, sources said on Thursday.

Munde came under fire after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in the Deshmukh murder case. After resigning as a minister, Munde also underwent surgeries on both eyes and was later diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a rare condition affecting facial muscles.

Although he has been undergoing treatment, full recovery is still underway, according to his aides.

He is currently at the Vipassana retreat at Igatpuri in Nashik district, seeking mental peace and reflection, a close aide of the NCP leader said.

After completing the 10-day course, he is expected to resume his normal schedule from June 2.

Munde was absent at the funeral of BJP MLA R T Deshmukh, a close family associate, as he was at the Vipassana retreat.