Dhananjay Munde gives cabinet meeting a miss due to medical reasons

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde remained absent from the cabinet meeting on Tuesday due to medical reasons following eye surgery.

As per an official statement, doctors have advised Munde to avoid exposure to sunlight and bright lights for 10 days after the surgery.

Munde, the minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Sources said the minister underwent surgery on both eyes under the supervision of senior ophthalmologist Dr T P Lahane.

It has been six days since the procedure, and he continues to follow medical advice.

Officials confirmed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were informed about his inability to attend the cabinet meeting.

"There is no other reason behind his absence from the cabinet meeting," the statement read. PTI ND ARU