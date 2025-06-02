Dhananjay Munde has chosen right path of meditation for peace of mind: Pankaja

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has supported her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who was forced to resign amid a political firestorm over the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, for choosing the "right path" of Vipassana meditation.

Dhananjay Munde was attending a meditation course for the last eight days at Igatpuri.

"Dhananjay Munde has chosen the right option. If it brings him peace of mind, it is the right step," Pankaja told reporters in Pune recently.

He resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet in February amid serious allegations regarding his links with Walmik Karad, an accused in the Deshmukh murder case.

He is also battling a personal crisis following claims by his estranged partner who claimed to be his first wife.

Following his resignation, the portfolio previously held by him was handed over to senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. PTI ND NSK